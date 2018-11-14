Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,800 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $10,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John F. Prim sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $996,184.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 206,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,474,453.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of JKHY stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $138.33. 4,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,918. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.37 and a 1-year high of $163.68.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $392.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.12 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 25.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

