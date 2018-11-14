TWIST (TWIST) Market Capitalization Tops $0.00

TWIST (CURRENCY:TWIST) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 14th. One TWIST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TWIST has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1,754.00 worth of TWIST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TWIST has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TWIST alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.43 or 0.02491170 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008746 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009849 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000365 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003474 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000716 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001237 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000071 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About TWIST

TWIST (TWIST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. TWIST’s total supply is 215,383,957 coins. TWIST’s official website is twist.network. TWIST’s official Twitter account is @twist_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TWIST

TWIST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TWIST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TWIST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TWIST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TWIST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TWIST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.