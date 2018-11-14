Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) CEO Thomas Siering Acquires 3,500 Shares

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) CEO Thomas Siering bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $50,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Siering also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 15th, Thomas Siering bought 5,000 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $77,050.00.

TWO opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $16.83.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 66.36% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3116 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Two Harbors Investment’s previous special dividend of $0.16. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWO. ValuEngine raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank cut Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “$15.84” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $17.00 price target on Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 42.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 27.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

