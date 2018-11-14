Tygh Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 60.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 818,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,370 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $6,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 33.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $360,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $594,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 102.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 123,000 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $639,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSCC stock opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.52 million, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.85. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $101.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.50 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Craig Hallum set a $9.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

In related news, CFO Maxwell J. Downing sold 118,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $966,331.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,443.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Glen Hawk sold 20,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $168,478.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor devices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers programmable logic devices that consist of five product family lines, such as the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

