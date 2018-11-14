Tyson Foods’ (TSN) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reiterated their sell rating on shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TSN. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.56.

NYSE TSN opened at $58.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.17. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $56.79 and a 12-month high of $84.65.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 7.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. BKS Advisors LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 28.3% during the third quarter. BKS Advisors LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 10.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 12.0% during the third quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Tyson Foods by 99.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

