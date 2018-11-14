UDR (UDR) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of UDR from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report on Sunday, October 21st. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.57.

Get UDR alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.32. UDR has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.97.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $266.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.90 million. UDR had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 7.09%. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UDR will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.3323 per share. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 68.98%.

In other news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $412,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $1,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 549,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,490,689.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,773 shares of company stock valued at $4,570,629. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,410,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,509,000 after buying an additional 559,046 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in UDR by 3.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,025,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,586,000 after buying an additional 528,079 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 6.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,830,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,750,000 after buying an additional 811,970 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in UDR by 10.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,198,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,903,000 after buying an additional 840,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UDR by 3.9% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,422,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,018,000 after buying an additional 164,250 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.