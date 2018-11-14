UK Commercial Property Trust Limited (UKCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

UK Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:UKCM) announced a dividend on Friday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of UKCM opened at GBX 84.60 ($1.11) on Wednesday. UK Commercial Property Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 83.75 ($1.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 92.50 ($1.21).

UK Commercial Property Trust Company Profile

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

