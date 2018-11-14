UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (UMH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.21. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH also reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 19.73%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

NYSE:UMH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $16.69. The company has a market cap of $500.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.41%.

In other UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 9,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 3,500 shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $57,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,517,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,378,000 after purchasing an additional 40,253 shares in the last quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. now owns 1,980,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,407,000 after purchasing an additional 68,812 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,673,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 581,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 99,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 467,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 32,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 114 manufactured home communities containing approximately 20,600 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

