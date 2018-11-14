Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) Stake Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,963,456 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,919,063 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.35% of Umpqua worth $66,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ stock opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $24.89.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $313.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.37 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 24.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently 78.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Umpqua from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $22.00 price objective on Umpqua and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Umpqua has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.85.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

