Under Armour Inc (UAA) Stake Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,871 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Under Armour worth $10,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UAA. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 25.5% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

UAA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “$21.81” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Under Armour to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.26.

UAA opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 119.95, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of -0.45. Under Armour Inc has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Under Armour Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

