UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 (ULVR) Receives GBX 4,384 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 (LON:ULVR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,384 ($57.28).

ULVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,900 ($64.03) price target on shares of UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target (up from GBX 4,250 ($55.53)) on shares of UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 from GBX 4,700 ($61.41) to GBX 4,800 ($62.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.88) price target (up from GBX 3,960 ($51.74)) on shares of UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 in a report on Thursday, July 19th.

Shares of LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,151.50 ($54.25) on Friday. UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 has a 1 year low of GBX 3,678.50 ($48.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,557.50 ($59.55).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 33.93 ($0.44) per share. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st.

UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

