Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $15.02 Million Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMJ)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 546,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92,596 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $15,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMJ. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.3% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 85,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the third quarter worth $12,580,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 35.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 696,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,131,000 after purchasing an additional 181,413 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 15.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 566,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 73,912 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 79.8% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 14,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

AMJ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.23. The stock had a trading volume of 460,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,416. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $23.17 and a 1-year high of $30.74.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $15.02 Million Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMJ)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/uniplan-investment-counsel-inc-has-15-02-million-position-in-jpmorgan-alerian-mlp-index-etn-amj.html.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.