Uniqure (QURE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Uniqure from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright set a $48.00 target price on Uniqure and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Uniqure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $58.00 target price on Uniqure and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.67.

Get Uniqure alerts:

Shares of QURE stock opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $958.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.78. Uniqure has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $43.23.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.03. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 58.49% and a negative net margin of 725.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. As a group, analysts predict that Uniqure will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Uniqure during the first quarter worth $332,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniqure during the second quarter worth $247,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uniqure during the second quarter worth $983,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uniqure during the second quarter worth $3,003,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Uniqure during the second quarter worth $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company develops AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia; and AMT-126, a gene therapy for the treatment of congestive heart failure and AMT-130 to treat huntington's disease.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.