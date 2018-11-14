United Asset Strategies Inc. Invests $260,000 in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,819 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 57,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $592,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.60. 170,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,743. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $51.31 and a one year high of $53.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1085 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st.

