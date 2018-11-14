United Community Financial (UCFC) vs. First Northwest BanCorp (FNWB) Head to Head Contrast

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) and First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Community Financial and First Northwest BanCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Community Financial $118.75 million 3.93 $21.78 million $0.57 16.39 First Northwest BanCorp $42.98 million 4.03 N/A N/A N/A

United Community Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Northwest BanCorp.

Risk and Volatility

United Community Financial has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Northwest BanCorp has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

United Community Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Northwest BanCorp does not pay a dividend. United Community Financial pays out 49.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Community Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.1% of United Community Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of First Northwest BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of United Community Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of First Northwest BanCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for United Community Financial and First Northwest BanCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Community Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 First Northwest BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Community Financial presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.48%. Given United Community Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe United Community Financial is more favorable than First Northwest BanCorp.

Profitability

This table compares United Community Financial and First Northwest BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Community Financial 24.80% 11.87% 1.30% First Northwest BanCorp 9.80% 3.48% 0.50%

Summary

United Community Financial beats First Northwest BanCorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Community Financial Company Profile

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. It provides commercial loans, such as multifamily loans; nonresidential real estate loans comprising retail centers, office buildings, and industrial buildings; land loans; loans for the construction of multifamily properties, nonresidential real estate projects, and to builders; and secured and unsecured loans, including traditional lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans. The company also offers residential mortgage loans consisting of one-to four-family loans; loans for the construction of one-to four-family residences; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, recreational vehicle loans, unsecured loans, and cash-secured loans. In addition, it provides insurance products for business and residential customers, including auto, homeowners, life-health, commercial, surety bonds, and aviation. The company offers services through its main office located in Youngstown, Ohio; and 35 retail banking offices, 3 wealth management offices, and 13 residential mortgage loan centers located in Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. United Community Financial Corp. was founded in 1889 and is based in Youngstown, Ohio.

First Northwest BanCorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its lending activities comprise one- to four-family mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate loans, construction and land loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans primarily consisting of automobile loans, and home-equity loans and lines of credit. The company operates through 13 banking locations, which include 10 full-service banking offices; 2 banking locations primarily serving its customers through interactive teller machines; and 1 home lending center. First Northwest Bancorp was founded in 1923 and is based in Port Angeles, Washington.

