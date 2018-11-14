United Rentals (URI) versus Aly Energy Services (ALYE) Head-To-Head Survey

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) and Aly Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ALYE) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get United Rentals alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for United Rentals and Aly Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Rentals 2 1 10 0 2.62 Aly Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Rentals currently has a consensus price target of $168.33, indicating a potential upside of 40.78%. Given United Rentals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Rentals is more favorable than Aly Energy Services.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Rentals and Aly Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Rentals $6.64 billion 1.46 $1.35 billion $10.59 11.29 Aly Energy Services $14.63 million 0.38 -$420,000.00 N/A N/A

United Rentals has higher revenue and earnings than Aly Energy Services.

Volatility and Risk

United Rentals has a beta of 2.61, indicating that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aly Energy Services has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.0% of United Rentals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of United Rentals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares United Rentals and Aly Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Rentals 21.96% 39.46% 8.17% Aly Energy Services -7.71% -6.52% -3.56%

Summary

United Rentals beats Aly Energy Services on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools. This segment serves construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, and homeowners. The Trench, Power, and Pump segment is involved in the rental of specialty construction products, including trench safety equipment, such as trench shields, aluminum hydraulic shoring systems, slide rails, crossing plates, construction lasers, and line testing equipment for underground work; power and HVAC equipment consisting of portable diesel generators, electrical distribution equipment, and temperature control equipment; and pumps primarily used by energy and petrochemical customers. It serves construction companies involved in infrastructure projects, municipalities, and industrial companies. The company also sells new equipment, such as aerial lifts, reach forklifts, telehandlers, compressors, and generators; contractor supplies, including construction consumables, tools, small equipment, and safety supplies; and parts for equipment that are owned by the company's customers, as well as provides repair and maintenance services. It sells its used equipment through its sales force, brokers, and Website, as well as at auctions and directly to manufacturers. As of January 1, 2018, the company operated 997 rental locations in the United States and Canada. United Rentals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Aly Energy Services

Aly Energy Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. The company offers solids control systems and surface rental equipment primarily designed for and used in land-based horizontal drilling. Its equipment includes centrifuges and auxiliary solids control equipment; mud circulating tanks of 400 and 500 barrel capacity; and auxiliary surface rental equipment, including portable mud mixing plants and containment systems. The company also provides personnel at the customer's well site to operate the equipment, as well as to rig-up/rig-down and haul the equipment to and from the customer's location. Aly Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.