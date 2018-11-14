United States Cellular Corp (USM) Stake Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,414 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,279 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 9.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,736 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,476,000 after acquiring an additional 123,280 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 1.5% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,226,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,444,000 after acquiring an additional 18,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,533 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,061,000 after acquiring an additional 27,045 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 8.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,669,000 after acquiring an additional 65,400 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

USM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley set a $53.00 price target on shares of United States Cellular and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

United States Cellular stock opened at $53.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.95, a P/E/G ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. United States Cellular Corp has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $56.89.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.91 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United States Cellular news, CFO Steven T. Campbell sold 21,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $1,105,908.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,908.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $75,776.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,846 shares of company stock worth $2,054,983. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

