Urogen Pharma (URGN) Given a $75.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

Oppenheimer set a $75.00 target price on Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

URGN has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Urogen Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urogen Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.60.

NASDAQ URGN traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.95. The company had a trading volume of 36,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.44 million, a PE ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 2.39. Urogen Pharma has a twelve month low of $36.66 and a twelve month high of $69.57.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. Urogen Pharma had a negative net margin of 4,296.08% and a negative return on equity of 61.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urogen Pharma will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URGN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

