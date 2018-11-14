US Bancorp DE Has $3.62 Million Stake in Callaway Golf Co (ELY)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,495 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELY. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 18.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 152,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 24,047 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter worth approximately $386,000. V Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 105.0% in the third quarter. V Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 13,498 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 27.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 447,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 97,631 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter worth approximately $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Callaway Golf Co has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $262.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.83 million. Research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen set a $21.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other.

