US Bancorp DE Has $3.97 Million Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,931,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,490,000 after acquiring an additional 592,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Nordstrom by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,037,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,067,000 after acquiring an additional 65,289 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 3.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,032,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,453,000 after acquiring an additional 37,057 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Nordstrom by 39.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 999,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,344,000 after acquiring an additional 285,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 199.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 945,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,954,000 after acquiring an additional 629,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JWN opened at $63.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.59. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.42 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 56.00%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 11,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $759,744.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,617.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sari sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $426,891.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,155.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,275 shares of company stock worth $13,048,270. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.76.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

