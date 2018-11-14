US Capital Advisors Begins Coverage on Equitrans Midstream (ETRN)

Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $20.89 on Wednesday.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

