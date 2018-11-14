US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,002 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $11,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $455,678,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,980,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 514.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,910,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,613 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in US Foods by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,531,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,113 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in US Foods by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,213 shares during the period.

Shares of USFD opened at $31.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.36. US Foods Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.30 per share, for a total transaction of $100,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USFD. Citigroup lowered their target price on US Foods from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on US Foods from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on US Foods from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on US Foods in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

