US Foods (USFD) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on USFD. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of US Foods from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of US Foods from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of US Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a $39.60 rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. US Foods currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.73.

USFD stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. US Foods has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.36.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. US Foods had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that US Foods will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.30 per share, for a total transaction of $100,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in US Foods during the second quarter valued at $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in US Foods during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the second quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in US Foods during the third quarter valued at $190,000.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

