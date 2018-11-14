ValuEngine Downgrades Activision Blizzard (ATVI) to Sell

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

ATVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, October 15th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.91.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $52.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $52.39 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $1,357,580.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at about $323,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.