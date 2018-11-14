ValuEngine Downgrades Sophiris Bio (SPHS) to Hold

Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sophiris Bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sophiris Bio in a report on Wednesday, August 29th.

Get Sophiris Bio alerts:

NASDAQ:SPHS opened at $1.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.85. Sophiris Bio has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.05.

Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts expect that Sophiris Bio will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Randall E. Woods bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $26,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sophiris Bio stock. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new position in Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 170,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000. Hikari Power Ltd owned 0.56% of Sophiris Bio as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sophiris Bio Company Profile

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sophiris Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sophiris Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.