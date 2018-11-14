ValuEngine Lowers Bridgepoint Education (BPI) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgepoint Education from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bridgepoint Education in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bridgepoint Education from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

NYSE BPI opened at $8.13 on Friday. Bridgepoint Education has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.24.

Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Bridgepoint Education had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $114.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bridgepoint Education will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPI. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Bridgepoint Education by 22.9% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgepoint Education during the third quarter worth about $197,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bridgepoint Education by 18.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgepoint Education during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Bridgepoint Education by 108.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 13,344 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bridgepoint Education

Bridgepoint Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States. Its academic institutions, Ashford University and University of the Rockies, offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences.

