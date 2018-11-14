ValuEngine Upgrades Fox Factory (FOXF) to Strong-Buy

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fox Factory from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fox Factory from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded up $1.67 on Tuesday, reaching $68.94. The company had a trading volume of 262,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,803. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $73.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Larry L. Enterline sold 22,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $1,571,206.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,519 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,802.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William H. Katherman sold 8,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $579,885.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,929 shares of company stock worth $11,187,633 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 2,026.5% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.