ValuEngine Upgrades Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) to Hold

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SYKE. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

SYKE stock opened at $28.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Sykes Enterprises has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $399.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James T. Holder sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $249,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,165.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 0.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 608,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,559,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 139,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 151.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,599,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,745,000 after buying an additional 14,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,695,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $173,671,000 after buying an additional 211,659 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

