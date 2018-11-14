Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $16,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Ford Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $110.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $104.97 and a 1-year high of $125.36.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

