Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. St. Louis Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 204,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after buying an additional 22,945 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Wagner Bowman Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 187,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $47.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.28 and a fifty-two week high of $58.90.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

