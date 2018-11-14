Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) Short Interest Down 84.2% in October

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 505,546 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the October 15th total of 3,209,017 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,252,946 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,714,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434,363 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4,069.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652,176 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $71,004,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,787,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,785,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,609,000 after purchasing an additional 560,468 shares in the last quarter.

VEU opened at $47.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $46.28 and a twelve month high of $58.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

