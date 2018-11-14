Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) Position Increased by Blankinship & Foster LLC

Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 287,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 7.4% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 96.7% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $200,000.

VWO opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $50.99.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

