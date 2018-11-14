Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) Stake Lessened by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 597.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 19,775,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,507,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940,761 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,063,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,015,517,000 after buying an additional 7,351,997 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,853,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,217,614,000 after buying an additional 6,636,552 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,656,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,317,000 after buying an additional 3,614,636 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,563.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,217,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,082,000 after buying an additional 3,148,454 shares during the period.

VWO opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

