Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) Holdings Reduced by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 17,904 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 77,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $82.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $87.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

