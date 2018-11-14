Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) Stake Increased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,582 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of MML Investors Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $36,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 809.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock opened at $151.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $143.93 and a 52-week high of $167.16.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

