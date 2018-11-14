Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,934 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $24,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,381,000. Rand Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $328,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 13,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $815,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $128.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.57 and a 52-week high of $143.52.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/vanguard-small-cap-value-etf-vbr-shares-bought-by-mml-investors-services-llc.html.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.