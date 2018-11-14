Vcash Price Tops $0.0156 on Major Exchanges (XVC)

Vcash (CURRENCY:XVC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One Vcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges. Vcash has a market capitalization of $240,385.00 and $0.00 worth of Vcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vcash has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vcash alerts:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Vcash Profile

XVC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2016. Vcash’s total supply is 15,450,703 coins. Vcash’s official message board is forum.vcash.info. The official website for Vcash is vcash.info. Vcash’s official Twitter account is @VCashinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vcash has invented many breakthrough technologies such as ZeroTime to provide sub-second (safely confirmed) transactions, Node Incentives to ensure the network remains robust and ChainBlender to provide ahead of time transaction anonymity. Currently we are exploring the area of Self Governance. “

Vcash Coin Trading

Vcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.