Veltyco Group (VLTY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $29.00

Shares of Veltyco Group PLC (LON:VLTY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 29 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.37), with a volume of 10500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.50 ($0.39).

About Veltyco Group (LON:VLTY)

Veltyco Group PLC engages in marketing and promoting gaming Websites, lottery, and online financial trading operations in British Virgin Islands, EU countries, and other Non-EU countries. It focuses on generating marketing leads and entering into marketing contracts for various activities of its partners in sports betting, casinos, poker games, lottery, and online financial trading.

