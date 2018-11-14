Venn Life Sciences (VENN) Trading Down 20.6%

Venn Life Sciences Holdings PLC (LON:VENN) shares traded down 20.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03). 350,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,030% from the average session volume of 30,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.15 ($0.04).

About Venn Life Sciences (LON:VENN)

Venn Life Sciences Holdings Plc, a clinical research organization, provides consulting and clinical trial services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, the Netherlands, Germany, and Singapore. The company offers drug development planning and strategy services, including clinical feasibility assessment, project management, and in-licensing and technical due diligence; and early drug development services, such as drug candidate selection, CMC, non-clinical/pre-clinical development, clinical pharmacology, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacometrics and PK-PD modelling.

