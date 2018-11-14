VEON (VEON) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VEON. BidaskClub cut shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. HSBC raised shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

VEON opened at $2.82 on Monday. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its holdings in VEON by 3.8% in the third quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 37,657,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,208,000 after buying an additional 1,390,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VEON by 42.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,320 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 36,651 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VEON by 9.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,187,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,650 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of VEON by 92.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,347,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of VEON by 65.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 60,159 shares in the last quarter. 15.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of traditional and broadband mobile and fixed line technologies. The company provides mobile telecommunications services under contract and prepaid plans for corporate and consumer segments; value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile Internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; and mobile bundles.

