Vericel Corp (VCEL) CFO Sells $238,500.00 in Stock

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $238,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ VCEL traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 818,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,423. The firm has a market cap of $694.86 million, a PE ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.96. Vericel Corp has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $17.51.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.14 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vericel Corp will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VCEL shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Vericel to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vericel by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vericel by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vericel by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 409,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Vericel by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 68,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vericel by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 552,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies to repair and regenerate damaged tissues and organs. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Carticel, an autologous chondrocyte implant for the repair of symptomatic cartilage defects of the femoral condyle caused by acute or repetitive trauma in patients that have inadequate response to a prior arthroscopic or other surgical repair procedure.

