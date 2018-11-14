Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Holdings Raised by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 905,375 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593,620 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $174,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 9,488 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC now owns 241,408 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,030,000 after buying an additional 151,614 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 80.2% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 720,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,371,000 after buying an additional 320,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 266.1% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 692 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total value of $386,516.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,890,237.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $814,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,402,507.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,550 shares of company stock valued at $5,482,235. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRTX. BidaskClub downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. HC Wainwright upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $201.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.14.

VRTX stock opened at $170.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.61. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $136.50 and a twelve month high of $194.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $784.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.95 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 22.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

