Viacoin (VIA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.93 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a market cap of $13.93 million and approximately $507,015.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00010536 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Poloniex, OOOBTC and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00766276 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00001254 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00021365 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00009380 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,104,872 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Upbit, Bittrex, YoBit, Coinroom, Binance, Poloniex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

