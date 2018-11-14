Viacom, Inc. (VIAB) is Tobam’s 8th Largest Position

Tobam decreased its holdings in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,653,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,864 shares during the quarter. Viacom accounts for about 2.4% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tobam owned approximately 0.41% of Viacom worth $55,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIAB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Viacom by 36,808.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Viacom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Viacom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viacom during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viacom during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAB stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $32.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,548,870. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Viacom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VIAB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. B. Riley raised shares of Viacom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

About Viacom

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

