Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 248,581 Shares of Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 53.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 713,179 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 248,581 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $25,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Comcast by 9.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 148,275,122 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,864,907,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823,994 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 7.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 111,854,932 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,669,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Comcast by 43.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,597,172 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $800,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893,674 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $147,520,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $147,645,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.72 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $176.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.61.

In related news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $228,775.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,369.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $38,887.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,387.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

