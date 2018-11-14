Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $24.20 Million Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 430,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Arch Capital Group worth $24,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 181.2% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 200.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 79,801 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 187.8% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 134,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 87,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.66. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 15.15%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $56,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Vollaro sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $315,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,073 shares of company stock worth $1,113,916 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Arch Capital Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.64.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/victory-capital-management-inc-has-24-20-million-stake-in-arch-capital-group-ltd-acgl.html.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.