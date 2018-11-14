Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Kura Oncology Inc (KURA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,536,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,070 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.05% of Kura Oncology worth $26,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KURA. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 38.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 67,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,801 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 25.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 319,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 63,912 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 22.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 19,072 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 524,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, Nexthera Capital LP increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 8.4% during the second quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 381,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 29,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

KURA stock opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.76 and a current ratio of 14.76. Kura Oncology Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.02. The company has a market cap of $435.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 4.39.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KURA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Cann started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $31.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Kura Oncology Inc (KURA)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/victory-capital-management-inc-increases-holdings-in-kura-oncology-inc-kura.html.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.