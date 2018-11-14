Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 310,170 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (DIOD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 677,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 310,170 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $22,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diodes by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,255,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on DIOD. BidaskClub upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Diodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Diodes had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Kuo-Chih Tsai sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $95,609.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,016.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Dallas White sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $492,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,758 shares of company stock valued at $3,196,502 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

