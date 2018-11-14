VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (CFO)

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0499 per share on Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 42.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of CFO traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.94. 64,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,536. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $52.77.

