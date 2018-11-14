Viewray Inc (VRAY) Forecasted to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share

Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viewray in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viewray’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

VRAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viewray currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY opened at $6.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $498.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.17. Viewray has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $13.21.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.77 million. Viewray had a negative net margin of 105.09% and a negative return on equity of 223.23%. The business’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Viewray by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Viewray in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in Viewray in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Viewray in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Viewray by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Viewray news, CEO Scott William Drake bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $388,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shahriar Matin bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $161,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,787,702 shares of company stock worth $25,549,944 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.93% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

